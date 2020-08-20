Aiden English On Vince McMahon’s ‘Rusev Day’ Thoughts

Former WWE Superstar Aiden English has commented on Vince McMahon’s belief that the WWE Universe were mocking him and Rusev by chanting ‘Rusev Day.’

Speaking on the Warren Hayes Show, English agreed with Rusev’s previous comments. Rusev stated how “In my mind, I knew it wasn’t true.”

English explained how “the mind that is Vince McMahon is a very wild place.”

He noted Vince’s reaction to chants could be taken two ways: “it literally could just be point face, what it was, or he could have been saying that to try to get Miro, like angry, and like yeah, fire him up.”

He added that he wouldn’t put it past Vince McMahon to try a tactic like this to encourage a Superstar. English opened up about how there always seemed to be a creative hesitation in “pulling the trigger” with himself and Rusev.

This hesitation led him to believe there could be some truth behind Vince McMahon’s opinion of the chants, even if the reality was drastically different.

English also believed WWE’s reluctance lay in its desire to build Rusev as a heel at the time:

“They were trying to push him [Rusev] as a really strong heel, so I get the urge to be like ‘No, let’s not immediately jump into like everybody loves him,’ I get it. You don’t want to jump into anything too fast.”

Regardless, the ‘Rusev Day’ chants would continue gaining popularity week after week.

Both Aiden English and Rusev were released by WWE earlier this year. Their releases were attributed as a cost-cutting measure to offset the impact coronavirus has had on business.