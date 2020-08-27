AJ Lee Comments On 7-Year Anniversary Of Her Pipebomb Promo

7-years ago yesterday, AJ Lee delivered a promo that has lived in the memories of many wrestling fans ever since. The promo from 2013 took place just after AJ had turned down a spot on the Total Divas reality series. Vince McMahon approached AJ backstage and asked her why she didn’t want to be part of the cast. The conversation led to Vince asking AJ to air her grievances with Total Divas, and some of its cast members, live on RAW.

AJ commented on the promo yesterday on Twitter:

I’ve always had a way with words. My writing now is a liiiiiiittle bit nicer, but just as fiery. @ScrappyHeartPro https://t.co/74zopUUlrg — AJ Mendez (@TheAJMendez) August 26, 2020

“OMG you guys, I just watched last night’s episode of Total Divas and it was insane, oh my gosh,” AJ said in the promo.

“It was great, it really was, it was the end of the world and it’s Sunday nights on the E Network, ahhh!”

“Do you want to know what I see when I look in that ring?” AJ continued, speaking to the Bellas and other Total Divas cast members. “Honestly? A bunch of cheap, interchangeable, expendable, useless women. Women who have turned to reality television because they just weren’t gifted enough to be actresses. And they just weren’t talented enough to be champion. I have done more in 1-year than all of you have done in your entire collective careers. I have saved your Divas division, I have shattered glass ceilings, I have broken down doors, why? So a bunch of ungrateful, stick-plastic mannequins, can walk on through without even as much as a thank you?”

AJ is currently working with Aimee Garcia on Scrappy Heart Promotions. They co-wrote a “GLOW vs the Babyface” comic book series and are currently working on a Dungeons and Dragons comic book due for release in October.

Footage of AJ’s pipe bomb promo can be viewed in the player below: