AJ Styles Comments On “Boneyard Match” Name & Rules

AJ Styles took to his Mixer account to talk about his WrestleMania match against the Undertaker.

AJ Styles is scheduled to face the Undertaker in a “Boneyard Match” at WrestleMania 36. Little was known about the stipulations of the match but AJ Styles recently commented on it during a video game streaming session on his Mixer account.

Styles didn’t waste any time addressing the boneyard match after starting his steam.

“I think I need to explain a few things,” Styles began. He then thanked some new subscribers before offering up an explanation on the Boneyard match name and rules. “A boneyard match, everybody wants to know what the heck is a boneyard match? Even I was wondering what a boneyard match is?”

“There’s a reason why I think it’s called a boneyard match because we didn’t want to say cemetery,” Styles said. “Or graveyard, let’s tread a little delicately on this.”

“Boneyard is slang for graveyard, it really is,” Styles continued. “What is the match? I mean, Chris, if I said boneyard match what would you think the match rules are?” he asked his co-host. Chris responded that it would be like a street fight in a cemetery.

“Bingo,” Styles responded.

“How does the match end, is there a referee?” Styles asked Chris, who responded he figured there would be. Styles, however, then indicated there would not be a referee involved in the match.

“Maybe this is something new, I don’t know,” Styles continued. “It’s not in an arena, of course.”

“I think it’s a combination of things you thought it was,” Styles said.

