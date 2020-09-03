AJ Styles Comments On Roman Reigns Joining Forces With Paul Heyman

AJ Styles infamously left the Raw roster to get away from Paul Heyman but the ECW founder has since found his way onto the Blue Brand’s roster as well.

The Phenomenal One returned for his weekly twitch stream recently where he talked about a number of things including his most memorable title win, Shane McMahon possibly taking over Raw and more.

A fan asked Styles about Reigns’ pairing with the former Raw Executive Director during the stream and the former TNA star said that it’s surprising for him too:

“It’s surprising, isn’t it, he fought with Brock for so long and now he’s associating himself with Paul Heyman. It’s surprising. I would love to know how that came about.”

AJ also commented on the reports of Brock Lesnar becoming a free agent and rumors about his future, claiming that he doesn’t know what the future holds for the Beast Incarnate:

“Is Brock done? Are we not going to see him anymore? Is his contract up? I don’t know. I hear the rumors just like you guys. Everyone always assumes that we know what’s going on, but that’s rarely ever the case.”

For those who don’t know, Roman Reigns returned to WWE programming during the SummerSlam PPV. He attacked Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt after their match on the show, turning heel in the process.

Reigns then aligned himself with Paul Heyman on the following episode of SmackDown and Heyman has since helped the Big Dog recapture the Universal Championship.