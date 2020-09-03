Thursday, September 3, 2020

AJ Styles Comments On Roman Reigns Joining Forces With Paul Heyman

Aj Styles discusses Paul Heyman's pairing with Roman Reigns

By Anutosh Bajpai

AJ Styles infamously left the Raw roster to get away from Paul Heyman but the ECW founder has since found his way onto the Blue Brand’s roster as well.

The Phenomenal One returned for his weekly twitch stream recently where he talked about a number of things including his most memorable title win, Shane McMahon possibly taking over Raw and more.

- Advertisement -

A fan asked Styles about Reigns’ pairing with the former Raw Executive Director during the stream and the former TNA star said that it’s surprising for him too:

“It’s surprising, isn’t it, he fought with Brock for so long and now he’s associating himself with Paul Heyman. It’s surprising. I would love to know how that came about.”

Also Read: AJ Styles: WWE Talent “Despise” Paul Heyman For Being A Liar

AJ also commented on the reports of Brock Lesnar becoming a free agent and rumors about his future, claiming that he doesn’t know what the future holds for the Beast Incarnate:

“Is Brock done? Are we not going to see him anymore? Is his contract up? I don’t know. I hear the rumors just like you guys. Everyone always assumes that we know what’s going on, but that’s rarely ever the case.”

For those who don’t know, Roman Reigns returned to WWE programming during the SummerSlam PPV. He attacked Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt after their match on the show, turning heel in the process.

Reigns then aligned himself with Paul Heyman on the following episode of SmackDown and Heyman has since helped the Big Dog recapture the Universal Championship.

SourceWrestlingInc

Trending Articles

Wrestling News

Details Behind Why WWE Split Up The IIconics On Raw

This week on Monday Night Raw, The IIconics suffered a loss to the Riott Squad. The stipulation of the match meant the...
Read more
Results

WWE NXT Results (9/1): Iron Man Match, Street Fight

The September 1, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. 
Read more
AEW

Matt Hardy On Why Jeff Hardy Is Still In WWE, Shelving Broken Gimmick

Having signed with All Elite Wrestling, Matt Hardy addressed why his brother, Jeff Hardy, has remained with WWE during an interview with...
Read more
Impact

Impact Results 9/1: Eric Young Wins World Championship

Impact 9/1 featured a changing of the guard as Eric Young defeated Eddie Edwards to win the World Championship. Additionally, the Knockouts...
Read more
WWE

Renee Young Opens Up On Her WWE Departure

Just a week after working her final date with WWE, Renee Young has discussed her decision to depart from WWE after working...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

WWE

AJ Styles Comments On Roman Reigns Joining Forces With Paul Heyman

AJ Styles infamously left the Raw roster to get away from Paul Heyman but the ECW founder has since found his way...
Read more
WWE

The Rock Reveals He And His Family Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Former WWE Champion The Rock revealed in an Instagram post that he and his immediate family have contracted COVID-19 and they are...
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (9/2): MJF Attacks Jon Moxley, Jericho & Orange Cassidy

AEW Dynamite aired from Daily's Place in Jacksonville. It was the final episode of Dynamite before All Out this Saturday night. Excalibur...
Read more
NXT

NXT Draws Strong Viewership Tuesday, Could Be Changing Nights

This week's special Super Tuesday edition of NXT on the USA Netework averaged 849,000 viewers. The show did a 0.26 rating in...
Read more
Wrestling News

Triple H Says He’s Not Sure If He’ll Ever Wrestle Again

It has been 14 months since 51-year-old Triple H wrestled. His last match was on a June 29th, 2019 house show event...
Read more
Wrestling News

Drew McIntyre Responds To Tyson Fury’s Challenge

Tyson Fury recently issued a challenge to Drew McIntyre. Fury, who defeated Braun Strowman via Count Out last year at Crown Jewel...
Read more
AEW

AEW Rankings Report 9/2: MJF, Nyla Rose, & FTR Retain Top Rankings

AEW has released new top-5 rankings ahead of tonight's episode of Dynamite. AEW Men’s Singles Division
Read more
Wrestling News

Peyton Royce & Billie Kay Post Emotional Tributes To Each Other

Peyton Royce & Billie Kay no longer comprise the Iiocnics. After losing to the Riott Squad's Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott on...
Read more
Impact

Impact Results 9/1: Eric Young Wins World Championship

Impact 9/1 featured a changing of the guard as Eric Young defeated Eddie Edwards to win the World Championship. Additionally, the Knockouts...
Read more
Wrestling News

Details Behind Why WWE Split Up The IIconics On Raw

This week on Monday Night Raw, The IIconics suffered a loss to the Riott Squad. The stipulation of the match meant the...
Read more
AEW

Matt Hardy On Why Jeff Hardy Is Still In WWE, Shelving Broken Gimmick

Having signed with All Elite Wrestling, Matt Hardy addressed why his brother, Jeff Hardy, has remained with WWE during an interview with...
Read more
Impact

Eric Young Wins Impact World Championship

Eric Young is the new Impact World Champion. He defeated Eddie Edwards last night on Impact's weekly show. Young hit Edwards with...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC