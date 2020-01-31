AJ Styles Comments On Shoulder Injury, Edge’s Spear

AJ Styles says his injury was not Edge's fault, hopes to be back by WrestleMania.

AJ Styles was on his Mixer channel last night playing video games and talking about his recent injury. Styles suffered a shoulder injury during the Royal Rumble match after taking a Spear from Edge in a rather dramatic fashion. Styles did a flip when taking the move and ended up landing on his shoulder.

During his Mixer stream last night, Styles emphasized that the injury was not Edge’s fault in the least.

“Just so everything is clear, Edge did nothing, absolutely 100% nothing wrong. His move, his spear, everything was perfect the way he did it. If there is any blame put on anybody about what I’m dealing with, my shoulder, it’s me. 100% me. I was ‘over-brothered’ as they say. I just went crazy with my bump there. The only problem with flipping over the way that I did was the first thing to hit was my left shoulder. And I thought I had dislocated my shoulder.”

Styles continued to talk about the moments following his injury.

“They wanted to get me out of there right away and I told them I can’t roll under the bottom rope. That’s not how the Rumble works. I said ‘I’m staying in, somebody is going to have to throw me over.’”

AJ’s Mixer account can be found here.

H/T transcriptions via Cageside Seats

When Will AJ Styles Be Back?

It was reported on a recent Wrestling Observer Radio that Styles hopes to be fully recovered in 4-6 weeks. This would mean he’s back in time for WrestleMania.