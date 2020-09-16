Wednesday, September 16, 2020

AJ Styles Confirms He Negotiated With AEW Last Year

AJ Styles has confirmed he had contract discussions with All Elite Wrestling last year when his WWE contract was set to expire.

By Steve Russell
AJ Styles AEW

SmackDown Superstar AJ Styles has confirmed that he had discussions with All Elite Wrestling last year when his WWE contract was set to expire. Styles revealed the news during a recent Twitch stream.

During the stream, Styles conversed with fans online. He revealed that “there were talks” before pointing out how “it’s a business.” Styles then highlighted how his contract with WWE was going to expire, opening up a conversation with AEW.

- Advertisement -

AJ Styles explained how he’s good friends with Matt and Nick Jackson. He added that, although discussions had been had with The Young Bucks, they never reached a point to actively discuss money. He then reiterated how, ultimately, “it’s all business.”

Styles would ultimately re-sign with WWE. According to Matt Jackson, had Styles signed with AEW, they would have had a Bullet Club reunion at Madison Square Garden. This proposed storyline would have seen Styles reunited with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

AJ Styles recently shared which WWE Superstars he would want in a WWE Bullet Club. Styles immediately pointed to Bullet Club founder Finn Balor. He also included Undisputed Era—and former Bullet Club member—Adam Cole. However, he admitted that without Gallows and Anderson, it made the idea a harder sell for him.

ViaWrestling Inc.

Trending Articles

WWE

Retribution Members Identified

Retribution has been wreaking havoc on WWE televisions for several weeks now. After various theories among fans about who...
Read more
WWE

Renee Young Explains Why She Left WWE

Renee Young ended her 8 year-long stint with WWE after SummerSlam this year. Her departure came as a surprise to many because...
Read more
Results

WWE RAW Results (9/14): Drew McIntyre vs. Keith Lee, RETRIBUTION Attacks

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. Asuka defended the RAW Women's Championship against Mickie James tonight and...
Read more
WWE

Update On RAW Stars Impacted By Paul Heyman’s Departure

Paul Heyman was removed from his role as Executive Director of RAW this summer. He has since become Roman Reigns' advocate and...
Read more
Wrestling News

Jeff Hardy: “I Can’t Screw Up Again, If I Do I’m Done”

Jeff Hardy recently re-signed with WWE. Hardy was arrested twice in 2019. In July, he was arrested for public intoxication in Myrtle...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

AEW

AEW Rankings Report 9/16: Lance Archer, Hikaru Shida, Page & Omega Ranked #1

AEW has released new top-5 rankings ahead of tonight's episode of Dynamite. AEW Men’s Singles Division
Read more
AEW

AEW Files Trademarks For Possible New Video Game

AEW has filed for two trademarks possibly related to a potential new video game. According to documents publicly available on the US...
Read more
NXT

Next NXT Takeover Announced For Sunday, October 4th

NXT will hold the next Takeover special Sunday, October 4th. The event will air live on the WWE Network.
Read more
Results

Impact Results (9/15): Main Event For Bound For Glory Confirmed

Impact 9/15 featured a big tag-team main event and confirmation of the World Championship match at Bound for Glory next month.
Read more
Wrestling News

Alexa Bliss Comments On Character Change, Extreme Rules Role

Ever since her interactions with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, Alexa Bliss has incorporated character changes to her on-screen role. During an interview...
Read more
AEW

Miro Details Why He Believes AEW Is The Best Wrestling Promotion

All Elite Wrestling's newest signing, Miro, has explained why he believes the company is the best wrestling promotion during an interview with Busted...
Read more
AEW

Thunder Rosa: AEW’s Women’s Division Is On The ‘Right Track’

Thunder Rosa has commented on the current state of All Elite Wrestling's Women's Division. The current NWA Women's World Champion shared her...
Read more
AEW

Renee Young On If Her Relationship With Jon Moxley Impacted Her WWE Career

Former WWE on-air talent, Renee Young, has opened up on her relationship with AEW's Jon Moxley. She addressed whether their relationship had...
Read more
AEW

AJ Styles Confirms He Negotiated With AEW Last Year

SmackDown Superstar AJ Styles has confirmed that he had discussions with All Elite Wrestling last year when his WWE contract was set...
Read more
WWE

WWE RAW Viewership Slightly Down Against Monday Night Football (9/14)

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 1.689 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was down from...
Read more
Wrestling News

Mickie James Update Following Injury Scare On Raw

Mickie James vs Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship was stopped early last night. It looked as though James may have injured...
Read more
WWE

Update On RAW Stars Impacted By Paul Heyman’s Departure

Paul Heyman was removed from his role as Executive Director of RAW this summer. He has since become Roman Reigns' advocate and...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC