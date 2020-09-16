AJ Styles Confirms He Negotiated With AEW Last Year

SmackDown Superstar AJ Styles has confirmed that he had discussions with All Elite Wrestling last year when his WWE contract was set to expire. Styles revealed the news during a recent Twitch stream.

During the stream, Styles conversed with fans online. He revealed that “there were talks” before pointing out how “it’s a business.” Styles then highlighted how his contract with WWE was going to expire, opening up a conversation with AEW.

- Advertisement -

AJ Styles explained how he’s good friends with Matt and Nick Jackson. He added that, although discussions had been had with The Young Bucks, they never reached a point to actively discuss money. He then reiterated how, ultimately, “it’s all business.”

Styles would ultimately re-sign with WWE. According to Matt Jackson, had Styles signed with AEW, they would have had a Bullet Club reunion at Madison Square Garden. This proposed storyline would have seen Styles reunited with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

AJ Styles recently shared which WWE Superstars he would want in a WWE Bullet Club. Styles immediately pointed to Bullet Club founder Finn Balor. He also included Undisputed Era—and former Bullet Club member—Adam Cole. However, he admitted that without Gallows and Anderson, it made the idea a harder sell for him.