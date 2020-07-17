AJ Styles Credits Roman Reigns With Helping His WWE Career

Current WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles has shared his thoughts on Roman Reigns’ current hiatus away from in-ring action. Reigns made the decision to not attend his Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 36 due to coronavirus concerns.

Speaking with The Irish Sun, Styles stressed how it’s impossible to deny Reigns’ star power. “The Phenomenal One” referred to Reigns as “one of the biggest stars in WWE” adding how “He’s WWE. I mean, he’s the guy. so to get him back would be a big help.”

Styles then reflected on his interactions with Reigns since he first debuted in WWE back in 2016. He relayed how he was known as an “indie guy” and was presented with a perfect scenario against Reigns.

“This guy from Japan just walked right in there and step in the ring with Roman Reigns. Now the perfect scenario was in place because not everybody loved Roman. Now he is definitely one of the biggest stars but not everyone loved Roman then and so you have this indiedarling, right? And it was like, oh, they made it easy for me to be in there with Roman, because Roman is such a huge star.”

AJ Styles explained how it only got better from there when he had the chance to compete against Reigns. He reflected on his championship opportunity against “The Big Dog” and shared how their match was “unbelievable.”

“I’ve watched it back. Wow. I can’t believe we did all this stuff that was really good,” Styles confessed. “So, yeah, Roman Reigns is a big part of the reason why my career’s where it’s at.”

AJ Styles will defend his Intercontinental Championship during tonight’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown. He faces off against SmackDown’s newest Superstar, Matt Riddle.