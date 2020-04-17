AJ Styles Devastated, Feels Guilty WWE Released Gallows & Anderson

AJ Styles is devastated over WWE’s decision to release his former OC brothers Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. The former WWE Champion feels personal responsibility that he couldn’t protect them and their jobs.

It was just a few weeks ago that Gallows & Anderson were part of the Styles & The Undertaker’s Boneyard Match at WrestleMania. They now find themselves out of work, along with 20+ other WWE performers following this week’s layoffs. They had been with the company since April 2016.

AJ Styles commented on Gallows & Anderson’s releases from WWE during an online video stream, seen below. He spoke about all the talent let go, but it’s clear Gallows and Anderson leaving hit closest to home.

“That one hurt really bad,” Styles said. “The only way I can explain it is that these guys are my family and I couldn’t take care of my little brothers. I didn’t manage to do that and I feel responsible for them being released. It’s devastating.”

Karl Anderson Teasing Return to Japan

Karl Anderson has teased a return to Japan following the news that he has been released from WWE.

Anderson posted a video to his Twitter account, which has been renamed to “MachineGunKA” in reference to his pre-WWE name. The short video features shots of Santa Monica, California before cutting to clips of a plane taking off. Shots of travel and driving are then intercut before the video cuts to images of Tokyo, Japan.

It then cuts to a black screen with white text that reads “Machine Gun,” his former moniker while in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Prior to signing with WWE in 2016, Karl Anderson was in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He was a member of their popular heel stable Bullet Club. During his time in New Japan, Anderson was a multiple-time IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champion. He held the titles with both Giant Bernard and his O.C. partner Gallows.

If Karl Anderson does head back to NJPW, he may not be able to participate for some time given the travel restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic. NJPW has been forced to cancel several tours due to the outbreak and, like many wrestling companies, may not run shows for some time.