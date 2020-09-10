AJ Styles Discusses WWE’s Third-Party Restrictions

AJ Styles has addressed WWE’s recent edict regarding its Superstars utilizing third-party platforms to earn money. Acknowledging the situation during a recent Twitch session, Styles opened up about what could happen to his popular account.

“From the contacts that I have and the information I have received, WWE wants us to interact with our fans and that includes streaming. They want you to have a YouTube channel. There are things they want you to do to interact with fans. The information we got was a little vague at first, but we’re going to get together and talk about what needs to happen.”

- Advertisement -

He confessed how some things were being done that WWE Superstars “knew we couldn’t do.” Styles explained how these options were on the “borderline” of what they could and could not do, before adding how “those things will be answered.”

AJ Styles then stressed how streaming and YouTube did not fall into that category and will not be “taken away.” He reiterated how WWE “wants us to stream and interact with our fans.”

AJ Styles On Owning His Name

When first informed about the issues with third-party platforms, Superstars were reportedly informed that WWE contractually owned not only their ring names but also their real names. This would allegedly remain true until a Superstar is no longer under contract with WWE.

Styles explained how he actually has rights to his own name, not WWE:

“Let me just let you guys know – I own my name. That’s how I’ve been able to use it no matter where I’ve been. I’ve given permission for WWE to use it as long as I’m with them. Therefore, it’s their property as long as I’m under contract.”

He added how he will continue using his name for streaming purposes. Styles noted how the name issue wasn’t a problem for him as he was happy to pivot his streaming usernames if it came to it.