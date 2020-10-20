AJ Styles Gets New Bodyguard On Raw (Video)

AJ Styles has got a new bodyguard on Raw.

Reports first came out earlier yesterday that the company was planning to give the Phenomenal One a bodyguard after his move to Raw during the latest WWE drafts.

Styles then confirmed these reports when he came out with Jordan Omogbehin on his side during this week’s episode of the Red Branded show.

The former World Champion had a match with Matt Riddle on the show but the bout was delayed a bit because Omogbehin refused to leave the ring. He only left when the referee threatened to disqualify AJ and started a 5 count.

His new bodyguard then also helped AJ Styles in picking up the victory against his opponent. He intimidated Riddle outside the ring by forming a fist and when a terrified Riddle ran back to the ring, he was caught by a Styles Clash:

It looks as though @SuperKingofBros has a GIANT problem on #WWERaw!



And that's a problem solver for @AJStylesOrg! pic.twitter.com/Ko4I7SDlbe — WWE (@WWE) October 20, 2020

To say this was a HUGE win for @AJStylesOrg would be an understatement. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/q9FyGwHRc0 — WWE (@WWE) October 20, 2020

Jordan Omogbehin is a Nigerian star who has previously played college basketball for the University of Florida and for Morgan State University. He was signed by WWE in October 2018 and he has made a handful of appearances for the NXT brand since then.

Though this is not Jordan’s first main roster appearance and the 26-year-old star has previously appeared on Raw Underground as a bouncer. He was also used as a ninja in Akira Tozawa’s group.

There is no word yet on where WWE is planning to go with this storyline and it would be interesting to see where this development leads us.