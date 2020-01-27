AJ Styles Injured During Royal Rumble (Video)

Styles seems to have landed hard on his hand during the bout

WWE put on a great show in Royal Rumble but it appears that not all stars made it out of the event unharmed as the former World Champion AJ Styles suffered an injury.

Fans had noted that AJ seemed banged up after taking a spear from Edge and it was strange that he was eliminated from the Royal Rumble match before all the members of the OC came out.

Now a report from PWinsider confirms these suspicions and it reveals that Styles suffered an injury on his left arm during the match this Sunday.

According to reports, AJ suffered the damage after he landed awkwardly on his left shoulder while taking the spear from the returning Edge. While he did get back up, the former Champion was still seen holding his left arm.

A referee then communicated with the OC member on the apron and Styles was eliminated by Edge. You can check out the spot in which he seemingly suffered the injury below:

I really want to see AJ Styles vs Edge at WrestleMania ….



I just hope AJ’s shoulder is okay tho #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/aWjfUdz5Oe — katsuki bakugo stan acct 12 DAYS TILL BOP ??? (@coupdebanks) January 27, 2020

AJ Styles was talking to these fools before that suspect elimination.. Must've hurt his shoulder taking that spear from Edge #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/gEVontovCm — Gimmicky J (@gimmicky_j) January 27, 2020

AJ Styles was attended by the medics right after his elimination and per the reports; he was seen with his arm wrapped up and with ice backstage after the incident.

So far there is no word yet on the severity of the injury so it’s hard to say if he will be missing any time but we’ll keep you posted on his status.