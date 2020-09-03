Thursday, September 3, 2020

AJ Styles & Kevin Nash Both Reveal They Tested Positive For COVID-19

AJ Styles & Kevin Nash both revealed they have tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

By Ian Carey

AJ Styles and Kevin Nash both revealed recently that they tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Both wrestlers appear to be doing well.

Styles was on Twitch discussing The Rock’s recent comments about his family having tested positive when he noted he had as well.

“I tested positive a couple of weeks ago, almost a month, I think, ago. I feel for people who have to deal with this,” Styles said. He would continue to talk about his experience with the virus.

“I didn’t have many problems with it. Hopefully, The Rock and his family are safe and nobody has too bad of symptoms. It’s not good for anybody. I went through it, I was one of the lucky ones. I had a headache but never had a fever. Maybe a couple of boogers, that’s about it.”

Styles was gone from WWE for a month. He did not participate in tapings from the 3rd week of July until the 3rd week of August.

Kevin Nash responded to the Rock’s social media post and noted that he and his family had tested positive for the virus as well.

“Welcome to the team. Very sorry you’re family is infected. I was tired for a while didn’t train for the 4th day. My wife still hasn’t got smell or tastes back. Son was asymptomatic. Pray you heal up quickly. Thank you for making people realize it’s real,” Nash Tweeted.

“Sorry to hear that brother. Not a team we want to be on for sure. You guys stay strong too (still haven’t got my tastes back either),” The Rock responded.

AJ Styles & Kevin Nash Both Reveal They Tested Positive For COVID-19

