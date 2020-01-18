AJ Styles Looks Back On His WWE Debut At Royal Rumble In 2016

AJ Styles has looked back on what was one of the more special debuts in the history of WWE, which was no doubt a memorable night for him.

Styles recently spoke with Yahoo Sports where he talked about competing in the 30-Man WWE Royal Rumble Match. Styles made his WWE debut in 2016 at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event.

Styles brought up how you have to think about it all as not only is it one of the biggest pay-per-views in WWE, it’s WWE in general. He recalled it being his first time under contract, working for a company that is easily the biggest in the world.

AJ Styles Looks Back On His WWE Debut

Styles talked about how he was a little nervous about it and remembering if anyone knew who he was despite him working in TNA, which he called a little place in Orlando, and in Japan.

“I was a little nervous because I didn’t know what to expect. I was in a position that gave me the opportunity to really shine,” Styles recalled. “When I walked out for the Royal Rumble, there was only one man in the ring. I went No. 3 and the spotlight was on me. The fans had no idea whose music was playing and then when they figured out who it was, it was even more exciting because they had no idea what would happen and they had no idea that AJ Styles was coming to WWE.”

Styles lasted almost 30 minutes in his debut before being eliminated by Kevin Owens. His career took off starting that night in WWE.

He continued, “It couldn’t have been any better. Once I step into the ring, those jitters and that nervousness goes away, that doesn’t exist anymore. Walking down the aisle, yes, you’re still feeling it.”