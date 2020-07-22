Wednesday, July 22, 2020

AJ Styles Names His Pro Wrestling Mount Rushmore

Current WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles has named who would adorn his personal pro wrestling Mount Rushmore.

By Steve Russell
AJ Styles
AJ Styles

Current WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles has shared which Superstars would feature on his personal pro wrestling Mount Rushmore.

Speaking with The Sun, Styles noted how it was a tough decision. Clarifying his choice parameters, Styles shared how he would be picking people who “made the biggest difference” to the wrestling industry. He wanted to make his choices reflected those who helped shape the business, and are why people “get the opportunity to make a living [wrestling].”

With that established, he was quick to name two WWE Hall of Famers: Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan.

He explained how Ric Flair was undoubtedly up there in his long-lasting impact. Styles explained how he didn’t watch WWF as a kid but was familiar with Hulk Hogan because of his cartoon. He pointed to Hogan’s role in Rocky III as Thunderlips, noting he was more aware of Hogan’s impact on pop culture than his in-ring career. 

AJ Styles admitted he had a hard time selecting his next choice. He argued how “[…] there’s Ricky the Dragon Steamboat, The Macho Man, Andre the Giant, like he also broke that barrier of larger than life.”

“In fact, he was probably the first one to do it. So if I had to, and I know I’ll go back and I’ll change this a million times, Ric Flair. Hulk Hogan, Andre the Giant, Lou Thesz.”

He admitted he was making deliberate choices that skewed away from WWE. Styles then noted how he chose Lou Thesz because of how Thesz helped shaped the business:

“The reason why I saw Lou Thesz and not some other guys who have definitely shaped this business is because I didn’t watch it. I didn’t have that cable where I could watch WWF. So I think my three for sure gotta be Hogan, Andre, and Ric Flair. That fourth is open to debate.”

AJ Styles recently defended his championship this past Friday on SmackDown. He successfully beat Matt Riddle.

ViaThe Sun

