AJ Styles On Being A Locker Room Leader, Frustrated Superstars

WWE Superstar AJ Styles joined FS1’s WWE Backstage this week where he opened up about his role as a locker room leader. During his time on the show, he also offered some words of encouragement to a couple of frustrated WWE Superstars.

With a career has extensive as Styles’, there are plenty of Superstars eager to learn from ‘The Phenomenal One.’

“I don’t think they’re green, they’ve earned their way into the WWE but it is a roller coaster ride,” Styles said. “There is going to be ups, there’s going to be downs. You have the internet saying this and that and a lot of it is not true.”

He continued, “I want to talk to those people, I want to sit down with them and say listen: ‘Keep doing what you’re doing, keep working, keep learning and you’ll get to where you need to be. How’s everything at home? Is everything great? Think about that stuff, your bills are being paid, think about the positives in your life, don’t think about your job.’ As much as we love this business at the end of the day it’s still a job.”

AJ Styles With Words Of Encouragement

When asked to name a few Superstars he believes will be WWE’s next big stars, AJ Styles was quick to name Ricochet, Cedric Alexander and Shayna Baszler.

“Ricochet, definitely, this guy is unbelievable, the talent that he has,” Styles shared. “Cedric Alexander, another guy, unbelievable. Shayna Baszler. There are opportunities for these athletes, and they will come if they are not already. These guys were high for a moment, I’ve gotten beat by Cedric, beat by Ricochet, it’s okay, we’re gonna get there. I see these guys on their way up. Just because you’re on the downturn doesn’t mean you’re not going to come back up. We just got to wait our turn sometimes.”

He confessed that he’s been in a similar situation and has shared their frustrations. Styles added that he has felt that way in WWE. He explained how it comes down to accepting the idea that “[…] it’s not my turn it’s somebody else, I’ll just wait and do the best I can with what I’ve got.”

AJ Styles is scheduled to face off against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36. The event takes place on April 5 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

