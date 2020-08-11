AJ Styles On How He Would Like To Be Inducted Into Hall Of Fame

With multiple world title victories and many memorable matches under his belt, it’s safe to say that AJ Styles has cemented his spot in the WWE Hall Of Fame after his retirement.

However, the former World Champion does not want to go in the traditional way and he believes that the inductors who induct the legends sometimes end up taking too much time.

Styles talked about a potential Hall Of Fame induction during a recent Twitch stream. While explaining how he would like to go in, AJ said that he would rather go out and do his thing than being inducted by someone else:

“If I had the opportunity to go into the WWE Hall Of Fame, I’d rather a music video play, and then I come out, and I do my thing, that’s what I’d rather happen.

I think that’s more entertaining – I mean, sometimes I feel like they take too long when they’re inducting someone.” said AJ Styles “Like, it’s not your time; it’s someone else’s time. Induct them short and sweet.”

The current Intercontinental Champion also talked about other wrestling companies and how he doesn’t get a chance to catch up on other promotions while being a part of the WWE bubble.

However, Styles admitted that he still watches highlight of other shows every now and then, especially when it involves his friends who work at the other promotions like NJPW and AEW.