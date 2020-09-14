Monday, September 14, 2020

AJ Styles On Which Stars He Would Include In WWE’s Bullet Club

AJ Styles says he was never the leader of Bullet Club

By Anutosh Bajpai
AJ Styles
AJ Styles. Image Credit: WWE.com

AJ Styles returned to his twitch stream recently where the former World Champion answered questions from fans related to many topics such as his time in NJPW, his relationship with Kenny Omega and more.

Talking about his stint in the Bullet Club, the Phenomenal One claimed that he was never the leader of the group and he just happened to swap places with Finn Balor when The Prince was going out of NJPW and he was coming in.

- Advertisement -

A fan then asked Styles about the possibility of forming a bullet club-like faction in WWE and which stars he would like to have in his club if it happens. Replying to it, AJ took the names of Finn Balor and Adam Cole:

“Well certainly, Finn is one of those guys,” Styles said. “I’d have to throw Adam Cole in there as well. It’s hard to know which guys I’d put in there; that’s a tough question.

It’s not just what guys would get along,” said AJ Styles “it’s what guys you have stuff in common with. With Gallows and Anderson not there, that makes it really tough for me. I don’t know who else.”

The former World Champion also reiterated his comments about wanting to team with Finn Balor in WWE and form a tag team with the NXT Champion.

AJ Styles said that he hopes to get the opportunity to win the tag titles at some point before he retires. So he will be able to say that he has done what very few others have done – winning all the titles in WWE.

SourceWrestlingInc

Trending Articles

WWE

Backstage News On AOP’s WWE Release

The WWE release of Authors Of Pain or AOP came as a surprise to many, especially because they were being pushed on...
Read more
AEW

Vince Russo Says That AEW Talent Have a “Death Wish”

Controversial former WWE/TNA/WCW writer Vince Russo recently commented on AEW and their in-ring style. Russo was hugely critical of All Elite Wrestling,...
Read more
WWE

AJ Styles Reportedly Unhappy With SmackDown Schedule

It's well known that AJ Styles left Raw to join the SmackDown roster because he was unhappy in the Red Brand but...
Read more
WWE

AJ Styles Says Match With CM Punk Will Never Happen

AJ Styles was asked about a potential match with CM Punk during a recent Twitch Stream.  This is where...
Read more
Wrestling News

Jim Cornette Talks WWE Firing Gerald Brisco – “what the f*ck seriously?”

Former WWE on screen personality and NWA commentator Jim Cornette recently commented on Gerald Brisco being fired from WWE.
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

Arn Anderson Describes Working The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Chris Jericho's band Fozzy recently performed at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota. In the late 1990s, however, Jericho performed with...
Read more
WWE

AJ Styles Reportedly Unhappy With SmackDown Schedule

It's well known that AJ Styles left Raw to join the SmackDown roster because he was unhappy in the Red Brand but...
Read more
WWE

Backstage News On AOP’s WWE Release

The WWE release of Authors Of Pain or AOP came as a surprise to many, especially because they were being pushed on...
Read more
WWE

AJ Styles On Which Stars He Would Include In WWE’s Bullet Club

AJ Styles returned to his twitch stream recently where the former World Champion answered questions from fans related to many topics such...
Read more
WWE

Jim Ross Reveals His Thoughts On Roman Reigns’ Heel Turn

Jim Ross has seen a lot of major wrestling angles unfold over the decades and the legendary wrestling commentator recently revealed his...
Read more
AEW

Chris Jericho Reveals He Wrote Rusev’s Debut Promo In AEW

Former US Champion Rusev made his AEW debut as Miro during the latest episode of Dynamite after getting his release from WWE...
Read more
AEW

Vince Russo Says That AEW Talent Have a “Death Wish”

Controversial former WWE/TNA/WCW writer Vince Russo recently commented on AEW and their in-ring style. Russo was hugely critical of All Elite Wrestling,...
Read more
Wrestling News

Jim Cornette Talks WWE Firing Gerald Brisco – “what the f*ck seriously?”

Former WWE on screen personality and NWA commentator Jim Cornette recently commented on Gerald Brisco being fired from WWE.
Read more
WWE

AJ Styles Says Match With CM Punk Will Never Happen

AJ Styles was asked about a potential match with CM Punk during a recent Twitch Stream.  This is where...
Read more
Wrestling News

Vince Russo Rips Into Paul Heyman’s Promo Style

Controversial former WWE/TNA/WCW writer Vince Russo recently commented on Paul Heyman and his promo style. Russo was hugely critical of Heyman's recent...
Read more
AEW

Early Estimates For AEW All Out Buy Rate

The early estimates for AEW's All Out PPV buy rate are in. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the...
Read more
AEW

Eddie Kingston Talks Potential LAX Reunion in AEW

AEW star Eddie Kingston appeared on this week's episode of AEW Unrestricted. The newly signed independent king discussed a number of topics...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC