AJ Styles On Which Stars He Would Include In WWE’s Bullet Club

AJ Styles returned to his twitch stream recently where the former World Champion answered questions from fans related to many topics such as his time in NJPW, his relationship with Kenny Omega and more.

Talking about his stint in the Bullet Club, the Phenomenal One claimed that he was never the leader of the group and he just happened to swap places with Finn Balor when The Prince was going out of NJPW and he was coming in.

A fan then asked Styles about the possibility of forming a bullet club-like faction in WWE and which stars he would like to have in his club if it happens. Replying to it, AJ took the names of Finn Balor and Adam Cole:

“Well certainly, Finn is one of those guys,” Styles said. “I’d have to throw Adam Cole in there as well. It’s hard to know which guys I’d put in there; that’s a tough question.

It’s not just what guys would get along,” said AJ Styles “it’s what guys you have stuff in common with. With Gallows and Anderson not there, that makes it really tough for me. I don’t know who else.”

The former World Champion also reiterated his comments about wanting to team with Finn Balor in WWE and form a tag team with the NXT Champion.

AJ Styles said that he hopes to get the opportunity to win the tag titles at some point before he retires. So he will be able to say that he has done what very few others have done – winning all the titles in WWE.