AJ Styles On Who Is His Best Friend In WWE After Departure Of Gallows And Anderson

It’s a well-known fact that AJ Styles is close friends with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson and the Phenomenal One had stated before that he spent all his time backstage in WWE with the Good Brothers.

The former TNA star returned for his Twitch stream recently where he answered questions from fans, and talked about things like who should be the next Intercontinental Champion and more.

Since Gallows and Anderson are no longer with the company, a fan asked who is Styles’ closest friend on the WWE roster now and AJ took the name of Xavier Woods from The New Day and Samoa Joe:

“I think that out of everyone – he’s on the injured list right now, but still, probably the guy I’ve known the longest is Xavier Woods/Austin Creed, I’m trying to think who else would be in there. Like, Samoa Joe would be my closest on RAW.”

Styles also praised both Dolph Ziggler and Jeff Hardy for their selling saying that Ziggler is one of the best in WWE right now and Jeff Hardy is right up there with the Show Off.

Last week’s episode of SmackDown saw the WWE TV debut of Joseph Parks aka Abyss. The company then announced that AJ Styles will defend his IC against Hardy at this week’s episode of the show.