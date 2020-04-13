AJ Styles On Why It Took Him A Long Time To Get Into WWE

The Phenomenal One explains the reason behind his late arrival in the company

AJ Styles started his wrestling career in 1998 and he spent the next two decades proving his excellence in the ring by travelling across the globe and competing at the highest levels at various promotions.

However, it took him a long time to join WWE and during a recent episode of The Bump, the former WWE Champion discussed the reason behind his late arrival in the company.

Styles first mentioned how he didn’t stay in one place to face the average Joe’s and discussed how smaller sized wrestlers were not given a chance back when he started:

“I didn’t just stay in one place and face your average Joe’s, I faced Kurt Angle. I mean, this guy was a former Olympic champion. A lot of those guys that were in the WWE came to where I was working. Then, I went to New Japan and did stuff over there.

“I would’ve been there earlier [WWE] if I could’ve. Sometimes, things work out the way they do. It’s a different time.” said AJ Styles. “Guys aren’t as big as they used to be. Guys my size are getting a chance, when back then, guys my size weren’t given the chance to be in the ring.”

The Phenomenal One also talked about his WrestleMania 33 match against Shane McMahon saying that he has a lot of respect for Shane and their match was one of the better Mania matches he has had so far.

While it took time for AJ Styles to finally arrive in the company, he has claimed his rightful position in the WWE roster since his debut in 2016.

With multiple world title victories under his belt, it’s safe to say that he has earned his position as one of the greatest WWE stars in the history of the promotion. You can check out the episode of The Bump featuring Styles below: