AJ Styles Opens Up About His Coronavirus Experience

SmackDown Superstar AJ Styles recently revealed he tested positive for coronavirus. He shared the news after Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson divulged that he, and his entire family, had tested positive for COVID-19.

During a recent Twitch session, Styles opened up about his personal experiences with coronavirus. He clarified how “I had that like a month-and-a-half ago, whenever it was to the point where the CDC says you have to be quarantined for ten days.”

Styles stressed how he got tested for the virus before returning home for ten days. He isolated himself in the basement of his home. According to Styles, the scheduling WWE had set for him allowed him to quarantine without impacting plans to have him on TV. Having safely isolated, Styles noted how he was able to simply “go back to work” without issue.

AJ Styles acknowledged how his case isn’t necessarily representative of everyone who has caught COVID, however. He stressed how he’s okay before noting how “had I not been tested I never would have never known I had it and I could have spread it.”

Styles then credited WWE’s testing procedure and how it let him know he not only had COVID but had to take the next steps accordingly.