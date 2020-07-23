Thursday, July 23, 2020

AJ Styles WWE Talent “Despise” Paul Heyman For Being A Liar

AJ Styles has provided further insight into his dislike for Paul Heyman, claiming that Heyman would frequently find ways to throw people "under the bus."

By Steve Russell
AJ Styles Paul Heyman
AJ Styles & Paul Heyman

AJ Styles continues to publicly express his displeasure for former RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman.

During a Twitch stream, Styles addressed his problems with Heyman, whom he has previously labeled a “liar.

AJ Styles confessed that the reason he requested to move to SmackDown was because he “couldn’t stand looking” at Heyman. He stressed how he “just can’t stand a liar.”

He explained how, as grown men, he couldn’t understand why Heyman felt the need to lie. This led his feelings of animosity to grow to the point where, if an opportunity presented itself on SmackDown, he was willing to jump at it.

AJ Styles: WWE Talent Despise Paul Heyman

AJ Styles shared how fans wouldn’t believe how many people “despise” Paul Heyman because of his lies. He then claimed that Heyman would “find ways to throw them under the bus when he screwed up.”

According to Styles, Heyman would do this so they would get in trouble instead of him. It’s a claim Styles said he’s heard from “several, several different people.” He added how it was hard to find someone who actually liked Heyman.

“I didn’t know this, I just assumed everybody liked him and I was the only one. Vince is a very smart man and he can see through a lot of crap and I think he finally saw what everybody already knew and said ‘you know what man, you’ve done some great things in the past [but] you’re just not well-liked here, maybe hit the bricks. We’ll let you be the advocate for Brock Lesnar. You do it well, you can’t deny that. He’s good at that. I think that’s as far as it needs to go.'”

AJ Styles then stated how the only person Heyman can blame is himself:

“Just don’t lie to people man. This is the business that he, I don’t want to say grew up in but found a way to be successful in – probably by lying. I’m not the first guy to say this, as I found out.”

AJ Styles has previously shared how he believed Heyman recommended that Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson be released by WWE as a cost-cutting measure due to COVID-19.

ViaWrestlingNews.co

