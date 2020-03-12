AJ Styles Recalls Being Terrified Before His WWE Debut

AJ Styles’ WWE debut is one of the most iconic debuts of all time and the Phenomenal One has gone on to become one of the top stars of the company since then.

However, the former World Champion didn’t know how he would be treated by the fans and management before coming in, and according to Styles, he was ‘terrified’ before his WWE debut.

The former TNA star was the guest on the latest episode of WWE Backstage and while talking about his first night in the company, AJ recalled how the experience was intimidating:

“I was terrified,” Styles said. “We went over the match, and they took me out of the trailer where they were hiding me, and I saw Road Dogg and I didn’t want to let him go. I’m in someone else’s house. It’s their home.

I’m a guest. I don’t live there yet. I didn’t know until literally days before, I didn’t know. I don’t think many people knew. It was huge for me and intimidating. I’m a 38 year old man coming to the WWE for the first time, it’s intimidating.”

AJ Styles made his WWE debut at Royal Rumble in January 2016. He has since become one of the top stars of the company and has won a number of championships in the promotion, including winning the world championship twice.

Styles is currently scheduled to face the Undertaker at WrestleMania 36. You can check out an updated match card for the event at this link.

Quotes via WrestlingInc