AJ Styles Reflects On Survivor Series Matchup Against Brock Lesnar

SmackDown Superstar AJ Styles has reflected on his feud with “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar during a recent Twitch stream. The two Superstars clashed at Survivor Series 2017 in a Champion vs. Champion matchup.

“The Phenomenal One” explained how putting the match together was Lesnar was “a lot of fun” for him. Styles believes that the bout came together well and remains a matchup that he is proud of.

“It was a true David vs. Goliath thing with him beating the c**p out of me at the beginning and making people think, ‘Oh, AJ’s got no chance’ and then all of a sudden it was, ‘Oh my God – maybe he does have a chance.’ That was a really cool and fun match. Brock’s so great, too. I loved working with him.”

At the time, AJ Styles was SmackDown’s WWE Champion. Lesnar, conversely, was Raw’s Universal Champion. Despite his best efforts, however, “The Phenomenal One” was unable to beat Lesnar at Survivor Series, losing to him in approximately 15 minutes after receiving an F5.

Despite the loss, AJ Styles stressed how much fun he had competing against Lesnar and that he loved working with him and delivering that experience for the WWE Universe.