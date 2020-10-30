Friday, October 30, 2020

AJ Styles Releases Statement On “Suspending” His Twitch Stream

AJ Styles will be suspending his Twitch stream for the time being.

By Ian Carey
AJ Styles
AJ Styles

WWE’s 3rd Party ban has gone into effect for Twitch channels owned and operated by members of its roster. AJ Styles released a statement that his channel was being temporarily “suspended.” He also noted he plans to return to Twitch once everything has been worked out, however.

“I want to thank you all for the great memories on Mixer and Twitch. I will cherish these memories and I love everyone of you that have made this possible and supported me. As many of you know, WWE is making some changes that involve streaming. We will see what the future holds in that regard. With that being said, I will be suspending the Stylesclash stream. This isn’t good bye, but this is see you sometime in the future … Again, this isn’t the end it’s just a pause. Thank you again for your support,” Styles wrote.

Mia Yim also put out a Tweet stating that she would no longer be streaming for the time being as well.

Cesaro, Zelina Vega & Aleister Black have all suggested on their Twitch streams that they are not sure when they will be streaming again either.

