Monday, September 14, 2020

AJ Styles Reportedly Unhappy With SmackDown Schedule

AJ Styles might be considering a move to Raw

By Anutosh Bajpai
AJ Styles
AJ Styles. Image Credit: WWE.com

It’s well known that AJ Styles left Raw to join the SmackDown roster because he was unhappy in the Red Brand but latest reports suggest that he is having problems competing on Friday nights as well.

Dave Meltzer mentioned on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that The Phenomenal One has to miss his son’s football games due to SmackDown’s schedule and he is not happy about it.

- Advertisement -

This wasn’t a problem when he originally moved to the Blue Brand as shows were being taped in advance back then but the introduction of WWE Thunderdome has changed things as the shows are airing live once again.

Meltzer also noted that since the WWE drafts are scheduled for October, Styles is likely to ask to be moved back again and he has the leverage for his request to be considered.

For those who don’t know, AJ Styles left Raw because of his issues with Paul Heyman who was running the show at the time. Heyman had apparently lied to the former World Champion about the firing of Gallows and Anderson.

Though Heyman was also removed from his position not long afterwards. He has since returned to SmackDown as the manager of Roman Reigns and this could be another reason for Styles to want to return to Raw during the upcoming drafts.

Trending Articles

WWE

Backstage News On AOP’s WWE Release

The WWE release of Authors Of Pain or AOP came as a surprise to many, especially because they were being pushed on...
Read more
AEW

Vince Russo Says That AEW Talent Have a “Death Wish”

Controversial former WWE/TNA/WCW writer Vince Russo recently commented on AEW and their in-ring style. Russo was hugely critical of All Elite Wrestling,...
Read more
WWE

AJ Styles Reportedly Unhappy With SmackDown Schedule

It's well known that AJ Styles left Raw to join the SmackDown roster because he was unhappy in the Red Brand but...
Read more
WWE

AJ Styles Says Match With CM Punk Will Never Happen

AJ Styles was asked about a potential match with CM Punk during a recent Twitch Stream.  This is where...
Read more
Wrestling News

Jim Cornette Talks WWE Firing Gerald Brisco – “what the f*ck seriously?”

Former WWE on screen personality and NWA commentator Jim Cornette recently commented on Gerald Brisco being fired from WWE.
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

Arn Anderson Describes Working The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Chris Jericho's band Fozzy recently performed at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota. In the late 1990s, however, Jericho performed with...
Read more
WWE

AJ Styles Reportedly Unhappy With SmackDown Schedule

It's well known that AJ Styles left Raw to join the SmackDown roster because he was unhappy in the Red Brand but...
Read more
WWE

Backstage News On AOP’s WWE Release

The WWE release of Authors Of Pain or AOP came as a surprise to many, especially because they were being pushed on...
Read more
WWE

AJ Styles On Which Stars He Would Include In WWE’s Bullet Club

AJ Styles returned to his twitch stream recently where the former World Champion answered questions from fans related to many topics such...
Read more
WWE

Jim Ross Reveals His Thoughts On Roman Reigns’ Heel Turn

Jim Ross has seen a lot of major wrestling angles unfold over the decades and the legendary wrestling commentator recently revealed his...
Read more
AEW

Chris Jericho Reveals He Wrote Rusev’s Debut Promo In AEW

Former US Champion Rusev made his AEW debut as Miro during the latest episode of Dynamite after getting his release from WWE...
Read more
AEW

Vince Russo Says That AEW Talent Have a “Death Wish”

Controversial former WWE/TNA/WCW writer Vince Russo recently commented on AEW and their in-ring style. Russo was hugely critical of All Elite Wrestling,...
Read more
Wrestling News

Jim Cornette Talks WWE Firing Gerald Brisco – “what the f*ck seriously?”

Former WWE on screen personality and NWA commentator Jim Cornette recently commented on Gerald Brisco being fired from WWE.
Read more
WWE

AJ Styles Says Match With CM Punk Will Never Happen

AJ Styles was asked about a potential match with CM Punk during a recent Twitch Stream.  This is where...
Read more
Wrestling News

Vince Russo Rips Into Paul Heyman’s Promo Style

Controversial former WWE/TNA/WCW writer Vince Russo recently commented on Paul Heyman and his promo style. Russo was hugely critical of Heyman's recent...
Read more
AEW

Early Estimates For AEW All Out Buy Rate

The early estimates for AEW's All Out PPV buy rate are in. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the...
Read more
AEW

Eddie Kingston Talks Potential LAX Reunion in AEW

AEW star Eddie Kingston appeared on this week's episode of AEW Unrestricted. The newly signed independent king discussed a number of topics...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC