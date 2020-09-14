AJ Styles Reportedly Unhappy With SmackDown Schedule

It’s well known that AJ Styles left Raw to join the SmackDown roster because he was unhappy in the Red Brand but latest reports suggest that he is having problems competing on Friday nights as well.

Dave Meltzer mentioned on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that The Phenomenal One has to miss his son’s football games due to SmackDown’s schedule and he is not happy about it.

This wasn’t a problem when he originally moved to the Blue Brand as shows were being taped in advance back then but the introduction of WWE Thunderdome has changed things as the shows are airing live once again.

Meltzer also noted that since the WWE drafts are scheduled for October, Styles is likely to ask to be moved back again and he has the leverage for his request to be considered.

For those who don’t know, AJ Styles left Raw because of his issues with Paul Heyman who was running the show at the time. Heyman had apparently lied to the former World Champion about the firing of Gallows and Anderson.

Though Heyman was also removed from his position not long afterwards. He has since returned to SmackDown as the manager of Roman Reigns and this could be another reason for Styles to want to return to Raw during the upcoming drafts.