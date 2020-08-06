AJ Styles Responds To Gallows & Anderson Wanting Him Back In Impact

AJ Styles has reacted to the recent news that former WWE Superstars Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows want to see him back in Impact Wrestling.

Speaking during a Twitch stream, “The Phenomenal One” addressed his former O.C. stablemates’ comments. Styles admitted he didn’t know what to make of it, adding how fans “know how I feel about that.”

“Yeah, Gallows and Anderson are trying to get me back [in Impact Wrestling] is what they said. Never say never but I also have said that I would like to finish my career in the WWE. So, we will see.”

Styles acknowledged how Impact Wrestling has “a lot going on right now,” especially after its influx of former WWE Superstars. He stressed how Impact’s roster was good beforehand, but with the addition of The Good Brothers, EC3, Eric Young and more, “they’ve upped it just a little bit more.”

Looking at the prospects on the horizon for Gallow and Anderson, AJ Styles expressed how thrilled he was for his friends, saying, “Man, I am so happy for those guys. I’m happy they’re happy, you know what I mean? ‘Cause there was a tough time there for all of us. So, they’re kicking tail right now anyway.”

Gallows and Anderson were released earlier this year as a cost-cutting measure by WWE due to the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on business.