Wednesday, August 19, 2020

AJ Styles Responds To Rumors Of Being Unhappy In WWE

AJ Styles responds to reports saying he is frustrated with his position

By Anutosh Bajpai
AJ Styles
AJ Styles. Image Credit: WWE.com

There have been some rumours recently about AJ Styles being unhappy with his position in WWE and it appears that these talks have reached the ears of the Phenomenal One as well.

The current Intercontinental Champion talked about a number of things during his Twitch Stream and also addressed the speculation of him not being happy in the company.

AJ mentioned that he did have issues with the former Raw Executive Director Paul Heyman but he said that what’s done is done and Styles suggested that he is not unhappy anymore;

“I’m unhappy being Intercontinental Champion, I’m unhappy what? What do I have to be unhappy about?

We all understood what happened [with Paul Heyman]. The problem with everything that happened is that the lie happened, the blatant lie. I don’t really want to harp on anyone anymore. What’s done is done.”

For those who don’t know, AJ Styles had asked Paul Heyman if Gallows and Anderson were on the list of people WWE intended to release during the coronavirus budget cuts and the ECW founder had replied negatively.

However, the Good Brothers ended up being released by the company later on which angered the former World Champion and reports suggest that Styles chose to move to SmackDown due to his frustrations with Heyman.

