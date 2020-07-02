AJ Styles Returns To Smackdown Tomorrow, Will Face Drew Gulak

AJ Styles missed Smackdown last week but will be on tomorrow night's episode.

AJ Styles vs Drew Gulak for the Intercontinental Championship was supposed to take place on Smackdown last week. Following multiple positive COVID-19 tests at the WWE Performance Center, however, some segments advertised for last week’s Smackdown did not take place including Styles vs Gulak.

Gulak worked commentary for 205 Live last week but did not wrestle. AJ Styles was not on the show at all. Sheamus was also supposed to give a toast to Jeff Hardy on last week’s program but that was also postponed until tomorrow’s show.

WWE has just announced that the Styles vs Gulak Intercontinental title match will take place tomorrow night. The Sheamus and Jeff Hardy segment will also take place tomorrow.

Additionally, another segment featuring Michael Cole interviewing Matt Riddle has also been advertised for tomorrow night.

WWE is reportedly taping both tomorrow night’s episode of Smackdown and next week’s episode today at the Performance Center.

Styles won the Intercontinental Championship recently after Sami Zayn was stripped of the title. He is the 86th wrestler to hold the title. His is the 175th reign in the title’s lineage. As of this writing, Styles has held the title for 22 days. It’s been only 18 days since his winning of the title aired on television, however.