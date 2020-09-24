AJ Styles Reveals His Favorite Ladder Match Ever

Ahead of his Triple Threat Ladder Match for the Intercontinental Championship this Sunday, AJ Styles has revealed which is his favorite Ladder Match of all time. “The Phenomenal One” shared his thoughts during a recent Twitch stream.

Styles believes everyone can agree the best Ladder Match is the first tag team Ladder Match between The Hardy Boyz and Hedge and Christian, which took place back at No Mercy in 1999.

“I think we can all agree that the first one between Matt and Jeff Hardy against Edge and Christian changed it all,” Styles said. “That has to be the favorite. That was so incredibly done that you’ll never forget it. These guys changed it; they changed the way ladder matches were done. You want to know what the hardest thing about a ladder match is? It’s to not disappoint.”

Styles then stressed how much using ladders in a match hurts. He noted how “there’s a lot of pain involved” in any Ladder Match.

“You’ve seen some accidents. People get hurt – A lot of people get hurt. Hopefully I’ll come out safe on Sunday,” Styles said. “I really just believe that first tag team ladder match was the best. The standing ovation those guys got the next night was incredible. It still gives me cold chills.”

AJ Styles competes against Jeff Hardy and Sami Zayn in a Triple Threat Ladder Match at this Sunday’s Clash of Champions pay-per-view.