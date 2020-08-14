Friday, August 14, 2020

AJ Styles Reveals What Vince McMahon Thought Of His Royal Rumble Debut

Vince McMahon apparently thought the reaction Styles got was a fluke

By Anutosh Bajpai

AJ Styles’ WWE debut at Royal Rumble 2016 is considered to be one of the most impressive debuts in the history of the company; however, Vince McMahon didn’t feel the same at first.

The Phenomenal One recently returned to his weekly Twitch stream where he talked about things like Gallows and Anderson signing with Impact, how he doesn’t get the time to watch other promotions and more.

During the talk, Styles revealed that Mr McMahon thought that the reaction he got during his Royal Rumble debut was a fluke and the boss had to be convinced to let him be on Raw the next night:

“The reaction that I got at the Royal Rumble 2016 was awesome, it was amazing, but Vince didn’t really believe that – [he thought] that it was a fluke, basically.” said AJ, “That’s what he thought it was. I wasn’t even going to be on RAW the next day, but they convinced him otherwise.”

AJ also recalled the time Vince McMahon sat him down and explained what he was expecting from the former TNA star. He had one chance to show the boss what he wanted and Styles was successful at doing that.

AJ Styles has become one of the top stars of WWE roster after gaining the trust of Vince McMahon and he has won over half a dozen championships in the company since then, including two world title reigns.

