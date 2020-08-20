AJ Styles Says Former NXT Champion Will Be A Big Name In Future

While Ricochet hasn’t been able to score a lot of big wins in the main roster so far, many believe that he will be a big star in the future and it appears that AJ Styles is one of the names who believe in the high flying star.

The former World Champion recently appeared on WWE’s The Bump where he talked about things like Jeff Hardy being a great tag team competitor and more.

Talking about the former NXT North American Champion, Styles said that Ricochet is one of the best high fliers he has ever seen and claimed that the young star will go on to become a much bigger name than he is now:

“Well, I can tell you, Ricochet is definitely one of the best high fliers that I’ve ever seen, he’s unbelievable; he’s a talent that will go on to be a much bigger name than he is now. Everything he does just seems so effortless. I have so much respect for him and where he’s come from.”

AJ Styles also responded to the praise from Bret Hart saying that he has gotten to know Bret over the years and it means a lot for him to have someone like the Hitman sing his praise.

Styles is currently set to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Jeff Hardy at this week’s episode of SmackDown and it’s believed that this bout will lead to a rematch between the two at the upcoming SummerSlam PPV.