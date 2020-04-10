AJ Styles Shares Details Of WrestleMania’s Boneyard Matchup

AJ Styles has opened up about his recent Boneyard matchup with The Undertaker. Styles participated in the pre-recorded cinematic-style clash, which aired this past weekend during WrestleMania 36. Taking to Mixer, Styles shared his thoughts on the style of their bout and whether he believes WWE should continue pursuing this alternative.

Styles shared he was pleased with how the Boneyard match turned out. He believes that the majority of wrestling fans would agree that it delivered. He did note that for every 100 people, perhaps 2 or 3 fans didn’t enjoy the match.

“The Phenomenal One” acknowledged that it was different and that he “understands” why people may have had issues with it. He then pointed out that this week’s matchup between Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa was “also a different match.” Those Superstars also clashed in a pre-recorded bout that acted as the main event for this week’s episode of NXT.

AJ Styles On Move Cinematic Matches & Reshoots

Whether WWE should continue with this type of matchup, however, has become a debated topic. Especially in relation to The Undertaker. Styles spoke about how he believes “less is more” and that if WWE delivers too many too soon, then “they’re not special.”

“So we gotta watch out with how many matches we do,” he said. “I think… every now and again, it’s a good thing. As great as it was, I don’t think it’s something we should do a lot because we’ll ruin it. I’m not saying the matches but, it’s special.”

According to AJ Styles, the Boneyard match disregarded reshoots completely. He shared that the match was shot “pretty much straight through.” There were no retapes, though there were some cut scenes. He revealed the only time they stopped was to get footage of the action from different angles. However, “if they didn’t have that shot, we didn’t redo it. We just went with what we got.”