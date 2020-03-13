AJ Styles Shares Excitement Over Facing Undertaker At WrestleMania 36

AJ Styles has shared his excitement about facing off against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36, admitting it's a "bucket list" opportunity.

AJ Styles joined FS1’s WWE Backstage this week. During his appearance, he was asked about his upcoming matchup against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36.

This past Monday night on RAW, Styles delivered a promo that referenced ‘Taker by his real name and suggested he was past his prime. Despite his promos disrespect, Styles confessed he is excited to grapple ‘The Deadman.’

“Come on, I don’t think I said anything that one of our fans wouldn’t have said themselves,” he argued. “Let’s talk about the retirement, putting his fist up, what a beautiful moment that was, and he came back!”

He continued, “Listen, he’s The Undertaker right, so much respect for this guy and everything he’s done for our business. Hopefully we get in the ring together, I’m excited about it.”

AJ Styles’ Bucket List Match

AJ Styles referred to this matchup as a “bucket list” item for anyone in the pro wrestling business. “I mean really, it’s The Undertaker guys. It’s huge, I want to be able to learn from this man. How much can I learn from this man?”

He continued, “I have studied him for years, the matches with Shawn [Michaels] are unbelievable. I want to know what he knows and the only way to get it is to get in the ring with him.”

Styles stressed that he’s not done yet and that he’s keen to keep learning. He admitted that getting older means Superstars can’t do things they used to. Instead, they have to learn and adapt in order to keep performing and moments that “have the most impact.”

AJ Styles and The Undertaker face off at WrestleMania 36. The event takes place on April 5 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.