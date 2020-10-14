AJ Styles Thinks WrestleMania Is Too Long, Should Be Capped At 4 Hours



AJ Styles commented on WWE WrestleMania being too long during a recent live stream on his Twitch channel.

The length of WrestleMania has expanded dramatically in recent years. What used to be a 4-hour special has evolved into marathon events. This year’s WrestleMania was “too big for one night” and was held over two nights for the first time in history.

- Advertisement -

‘More’ is not always ‘better’ and AJ Styles agrees with the general fan sentiment that WrestleMania would be a more enjoyable experience if WWE cut back on the number of matches on the card. He believes the talent would benefit as well. It used to be an honor to be chosen for the WrestleMania card. Only the top performers who excelled on WWE’s roster earned the right to be part of the most special night of the year. That honor has been diminished as the match count grew.

Less Is More

“I wish we would not do so many matches on WrestleMania,” Styles began. “It used to be if you were on WrestleMania, you accomplished something. Now, everybody’s on it, so it’s not as big of a deal.”

“Hey, we’re gonna give you everybody you wanted to see, so by the time you see this match, you may be burned out or ready to go home and your kids may be falling asleep. It’s a tough day because when it starts, you’re in out in the sun, you’re watching it, and that sun will drain you quick. In my opinion, I think less is more.”

Styles clarified that he’s not pushing for WrestleMania to revert to a 3-hour format. However, he does feel that four hours is the sweet spot.

As for whether or not WWE should continue presenting WrestleMania over multiple nights, he’s not sure.

“We’re gonna have to find out together. So much has changed over these past couple of months, who knows what’s gonna happen? I was watching my intro video and I thought ‘Gosh, man, it was so great being in front of those fans.’ We took it for granted. No doubt about it. I certainly did.”

AJ Styles’ WrestleMania Record

AJ Styles has a 5-2 record at WrestleMania since joining WWE in 2016: