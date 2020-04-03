AJ Styles Thinks WWE Should Address Length Of WrestleMania Next Year

AJ Styles recently did an interview with Newsweek where he spoke about a wide range of topics including WWE’s decision to split WrestleMania 36 into a two-night event.

The first night will take place on Saturday and the second night the following day. He was asked if WWE should make the event a two-night show going forward.

“I think we’ve got to do something, as a company. There are a lot of matches in one night, too many if you ask me. Either we cut down on the matches or have two nights. Either way is fine with me.

At the end of the day, it’s up to the fans and whether they are willing to show up. And at the same time, maybe give someone a chance who can’t afford two days they can see one day or pick the night and the matches they want to see. I don’t think it’s a bad thing. Next year, we’ll see what happens.”

Since the launch of WWE’s streaming service, WWE Network, the length of these pay-per-view events have been extended.

The big four shows – Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, Survivor Series, and SummerSlam – can last anywhere from four to six hours long.

This year’s WrestleMania is expected to have a four-hour main card with a one-hour pre-show.

