AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker Gets Match Stipulation, Star Pulled From Title Match At WrestleMania 36

WWE has added a stipulation to the upcoming match between AJ Styles and The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36.

During Monday’s episode of RAW, Styles cut a promo about how he has the perfect match for their upcoming contest and it was right in the wheelhouse of Taker.

He challenged the legendary pro wrestler to a Boneyard Match. Styles also poked fun at Taker recently appearing in a Save The Tigers video during his promo. For those who are wondering what this match is, WWE has yet to confirm the exact rules.

In related news, WWE has changed the SmackDown Women’s Title match at WrestleMania 36.

Last week on Friday Night SmackDown, Paige announced that Bayley would defend the SmackDown Women’s Title in a Six-Pack Challenge Elimination Match with Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, Tamina Snuka, Naomi, and Sasha Banks.

WWE edited their WrestleMania 36 match listing on the official website that now shows it being a Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match. Brooke is the star who was removed from the listing.

As of this writing, there’s no word yet on why Brooke was removed from the match.

WWE presents the WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view event as a two-night event on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Both nights start at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT will air on the WWE Network.

WWE Has Talent Roster Under Lockdown During Taping Schedule