AJ Styles Wants To Face WWE Hall Of Famer

AJ Styles has given us a number of dream matches since his arrival in WWE and he has faced veterans such as The Undertaker and John Cena since signing with the company.

However, there are still many stars in the promotion The Phenomenal One has not faced and during a recent twitch stream, the current IC Champion revealed one such name he wants to face ‘badly’.

- Advertisement -

Styles was talking about matches he would like to have in future. He took names like Keith Lee and said that he wouldn’t mind going down to NXT before revealing the name of a Hall Of Famer he really wants to face:

“I’ve got to have a match with Edge before him and I both retire, I think that’s something that we both want. I know he tore his tricep, and hopefully it’s a speedy recovery for him.

That’s one that I want badly, and I think that he would like to have one as well.” said Styles “It would be great. I’m still looking forward to it, Edge.”

A match between AJ Styles and Edge looked impossible a few years ago but it’s a real possibility now. The Rated R Superstar has also shown interest in facing the former TNA star before he hangs his boots for good.

However, Edge is currently out of action due to a triceps injury so this bout is not a possibility for the foreseeable future and fans will have to wait for his return before they can hope to see these two competing in a match.