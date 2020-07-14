AJ Styles “Would Not Hesitate” Giving The Undertaker A Championship Match

WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles believes he has plenty more to offer in the squared circle and has addressed the idea of giving The Undertaker a title shot.

Current WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles has opened up about his future ambitions in the squared circle. During his interview with Vicente Beltrán of ViBe & Wrestling, Styles also confessed he “would not hesitate” in giving The Undertaker a championship shot.

Styles believes he still has more to give before considering retirement. He admitted he intends to push his body to the limit. Styles highlighted how he enjoys what he does for a living, respects pro wrestling, and is proud of everything that he has accomplished. Because of this, Styles intends to “do this as long as my body and my mind allow it.”

He admitted how his body and mind are often at odds. Styles explained his head will tell him he can do something, only for his body to reject the idea. Comparing his position with his WrestleMania opponent, The Undertaker, Styles added:

“This is something Undertaker has already talked about and it is something that happens every day because you love what you do.”

AJ Styles On Giving The Undertaker A Title Shot

AJ Styles then turned his attention to The Dead Man. Having lost the Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36, Styles shared how he is eager for a potential rematch. He acknowledged that, if it were to happen, he would be interested in performing in front of a live crowd as opposed to another cinematic matchup.

“If that means that he returns to a ring and we face in front of thousands of people, I would not hesitate for a moment. but will it happen? Would he be able to accept it? Probably not. If he decided that his career is over, I respect it. He has already done everything he had to do and has said: “That’s it, I have had enough” and believe me, I know what it is like.”

Styles reflected on The Undertaker’s extensive career. He added how ‘Taker has undoubtedly earned the right to say “enough” but reiterated how he wouldn’t hesitate in offering him a championship opportunity if he wanted it.