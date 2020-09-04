Akam and Rezar Released By WWE

Akam and Rezar are no longer under contract with WWE.

The company announced on Friday that they have decided to release the two stars from their contracts. WWE issued the following statement on their departures:

“Akam and Rezar released. WWE has come to terms on the release of Akam and Rezar (AOP). We wish them all the best in their future endeavors.”

As of this writing, the Authors of Pain have yet to comment on the news. Kevin Owens did comment on WWE’s decision by writing the following:

“Those guys beat the hell out of me for months…and I can say with complete honesty that I enjoyed every second of it. Good luck, boys. Hopefully, we’ll share a ring again one day and if so, you can bet you have some receipts coming you way!”

Rezar suffered a bicep injury in March. This injury put the team on the shelf once again. As a result, it halted their push on the RAW brand and ended their alliance with Seth Rollins.

It had been reported that Paul Heyman was a big fan of the tag team when he was working creative as the RAW Executive Director at that time.

Because Rezar was out of aAkam and Rezar Released By WWEction, the decision was made then to also pull Akam off TV until Rezar was able to return.

The tag team was created in February of 2016 where they would hold the NXT Tag Team Titles once.

