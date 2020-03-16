Alberto Del Rio Claims He’s In Talks With WWE For 2020 Return

Alberto Del Rio made some interesting comments during a recent appearance on Nos Cayó La Noche in Mexico.

During the interview, not only did he claim that he’s in talks with WWE about a potential return to the company but also gave a timetable as to when this could happen.

It should be noted that there haven’t been any recent reports about his return.

“We have been in communication, ” Alberto said. “We have rebuilt the bridge. On their part, they were wrong on some decisions and I also did some things wrong on my part. I am hoping that we can reach an agreement sometime this year or by the middle of this year I’ll be back there.”

Del Rio has had two stints with the company. His previous run ended on bad terms. Since that time, he made some negative comments about the company and Triple H.

However, he has since apologized for his comments towards Triple H.

Del Rio is coming off a loss to former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Tito Ortiz in December by first-round rear-naked choke submission in a 210 catchweight bout.

