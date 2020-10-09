Alberto Del Rio Indicted For Aggravated Kidnapping

Alberto Del Rio, real name Jose Alberto Rodriguez Chucuan, was arrested in May after a woman came forward alleging that he beat and sexually assaulted her over a period of several hours on May 3rd, 2020. Del Rio was then released on $50,000 bond.

According to a recent report from PW Insider, Del Rio was indicted recently by a Texas grand jury for aggravated kidnapping. It is not clear if he has also been indicted on sexual assault as well. A conviction for aggravated kidnapping in Texas carries a potential 5-99 year prison sentence as well as a fine of up to $10,000. Some cases can result in a sentence of life in prison as well.

Del Rio’s accuser alleges that he accused her of being unfaithful to him and slapped her on the head several times. He is then alleged to have forced her to wear a dress and “dance for him”. When the woman says she started crying, Del Rio is alleged to have told her to stop or he would drop her son in the middle of the road.

He is also alleged to have tied her up and put a sock in her mouth according to an article from the Houston Chronicle. Reports that came out after Del Rio was arrested in May also stated he had sexually assaulted the victim.

Del Rio is a 2x WWE Champion and a 2x World Heavyweight Champion. He’s also held the AAA Mega Championship and the GFW Global Championship.