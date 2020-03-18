Alberto Del Rio Reportedly Not Contacted By WWE

Former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio recently claimed during an appearance on Nos Cayó La Noche in Mexico that he was in contact with WWE about a potential return.

Del Rio and WWE’s relationship over the years has been rocky, to say the least, but the Mexican Lucha star claims they have mended that bridge and he’s hoping for a return to the company sometime in 2020.

“We have been in communication, ” Alberto said. “We have rebuilt the bridge. On their part, they were wrong on some decisions and I also did some things wrong on my part. I am hoping that we can reach an agreement sometime this year or by the middle of this year I’ll be back there.”

However, according to a report from talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy, that is not the case. McCarthy reports that Triple H, nor anyone else from WWE has contacted Del Rio about coming back to the company.

I’m told he absolutely didn’t reach out to Del Rio for what that’s worth. Nor did anyone. — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) March 18, 2020

Del Rio was last with WWE back in 2016 before ultimately securing his requested release citing empty promises, including a main event push upon his return in October of 2015. He was officially released from WWE in September of 2016, before going on to work with IMPACT Wrestling for a bit, as well as working the independent circuit.

He also competed in his first mixed martial arts (MMA) fight since 2010 this past December when he was submitted by ex-UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz under the Combate Americas banner in the first round.