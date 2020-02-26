Alberto El Patron vs Tito Ortiz Fight Result Changed

The result of the Tito Ortiz vs Alberto El Patron fight has been changed.

Tito Ortiz seemingly defeated Alberto “El Patron” Rodriguez (aka Alberto Del Rio) at a Combate Americas event on December 7th, 2019. The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation has recently changed the result of the fight to a no-contest, however.

It is not clear what has led to the department changing the result of the fight. An ongoing investigation is said to be taking place, however. Combates Americas have said they are in fact-finding mode at the moment regarding the department’s decision.

Tito Ortiz vs Alberto El Patron Fight Result Changed

For Ortiz, the victory over Alberto had been his 3rd straight win. He defeated longtime rival and MMA legend, Chuck Liddell, in November of 2018 and Chael Sonnen in 2017.

For Alberto, this was his first MMA fight in many years. The 42-year-old now holds a 9-5-1 professional MMA record. Perhaps Alberto’s most famous fight was a loss to Mirko “Cro Cop” Filopivich in 2003 at Pride Bushido 1.

Tito Ortiz is said to be have been training at the WWE Performance Center recently. The 45-year-old is not currently signed to the company, however.