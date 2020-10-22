Thursday, October 22, 2020

Aleister Black Believes He And The Fiend ‘Radiate The Same Energy’

SmackDown Superstar Aleister Black has explained how he and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt "radiate the same energy."

By Steve Russell
Aleister Black Bray Wyatt
Aleister Black and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Aleister Black has shared how he believes he and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt “radiate the same energy.”

Speculating at what a potential matchup with Wyatt might look like, Black stressed how it didn’t matter whether they teamed up or faced-off. He promised he’d be “ready for it” regardless.

It’s a level of preparedness he maintains, no matter who may be standing opposite him in the ring:

“I’m willing to fight anyone. Like, I’m not someone who backs down. I’ve never backed down of anything. I took on AJ Styles and his goons a couple months ago all at the same time because, you know, that’s what they want,” Black told Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Black explained how he doesn’t care if he gets beat down. He stressed he’ll always find a way to get back up. It’s this resilience that he likens to Wyatt.

“I’ve always been resilient and even for someone like Bray Wyatt, who is obviously a very ominous individual, you know, I feel at times we radiate the same energy. So whether that becomes the focus, of that same energy as a cooperation or an engagement, that remains to be seen. But I’m ready for it.”

When asked to list a few other names he may be interested in feuding with, Black was quick to point to NXT Superstar Damian Priest. He stressed how he looks at a Superstar like Priest and just knows, “I can compete with this guy. I can have matches with this guy.”

Following the WWE Draft, Aleister Black is now a member of the SmackDown roster.

