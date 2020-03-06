Aleister Black Discusses WWE Signing Killer Kross & Timothy Thatcher

RAW Superstar Aleister Black recently joined Busted Open Radio where he discussed a few of WWE’s recent signings: Killer Kross and Timothy Thatcher. Both Kross and Thatcher have honed their craft before being signed by WWE, with Black sharing he has some history with Thatcher from their indie days.

“I’m not very familiar with Kross, but I am familiar with Thatcher,” Black confessed. “I think Thatcher was my first ever competition when I went to the United States for EVOLVE. It was over WrestleMania weekend.”

He continued, “I have yet to be introduced to Killer Kross. I know that there is a lot of hype around him and people are very excited that he got signed so obviously there are a lot of good reasons for that. So, we will see what the future holds, but with guys like Thatcher and Kross being signed it opens up a big door of opportunities and possibilities for future bookings or matches. It is a very exciting time for the industry in my opinion.”

Aleister Black Reflects On Buddy Murphy Series

Black is coming off the back of a successful feud with Seth Rollins’ disciple, Murphy. Addressing his opponent, Black believes that the two still have unfinished business. He explained how he thinks things will eventually circle around for them, allowing them to clash yet again.

“I think that there are always these opponents that you circle back to that you have made some sort of legacy with and I feel Buddy Murphy is that for me. Despite coming out of that on the upside, I don’t think we are done. I don’t think this was it. I think that there is a very real possibility that we will circle back to each other sooner rather than later.”

Aleister Black is scheduled to face off against AJ Styles this Sunday at Elimination Chamber. The two will compete in a No Disqualification matchup.

H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.