Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Aleister Black Praises Roman Reigns, Shares Interest In Feud

Recently drafted SmackDown Superstar Aleister Black has praised Roman Reigns before expressing his interest in a potential feud in the future.

By Steve Russell
Aleister Black, Image Credit: WWE.com
Aleister Black, Image Credit: WWE.com

Recently drafted SmackDown Superstar Aleister Black has praised the blue brand’s Universal Champion Roman Reigns. According to Black, Reigns is currently delivering the “best work he’s ever done.”

Speaking with Sports Illustrated, Black noted how the partnership between Reigns and Paul Heyman has been presented in “super organic” way since the two began working together. Black stressed how The Tribal Chief gimmick is so natural to Reigns, he doesn’t believe he’s even playing a character.

- Advertisement -

“For Roman, I feel like this is the best work he’s ever done. Roman is in that super rare spot where he is so comfortable in the role that his confidence is Level 1000,” Black explained. “Everything is presented in a way that is super organic, it makes you think he’s not even playing a character. To be honest, I don’t think he is playing a character. I think this is playing to every strength of Roman Reigns, of which there are a lot.”

Now that Black is also on the blue brand with a new theme and attitude, he confessed he would love to feud with Reigns in the future. It’s something he’s apparently already spoken to Heyman about.

“I’d love to be entangled with Roman and Paul, and I’ve spoken with Paul [Heyman] about this before. There are a lot of things that move the different pieces on that chessboard, getting me to checkmates, and that’s one of them.”

Aleister Black was recently moved to SmackDown following the WWE Draft.

ViaSports Illustrated

Trending Articles

Results

WWE RAW Results (10/12): WWE Draft Night 2, The Fiend & Alexa Bliss

WWE RAW aired from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was Night 2 of the WWE Draft. Superstars from both brands...
Read more
WWE

WWE Draft 2020: Final Raw & SmackDown Rosters

The WWE Draft 2020 began with last week's episode of SmackDown and it concluded with this week's episode of Monday Night Raw.
Read more
WWE

Mustafa Ali Reacts To WWE Scrapping Retribution Segment From Raw

WWE had announced a number of segments for this week's episode of Raw and one of them included Mustafa Ali addressing the...
Read more
WWE

Updated: Former NXT Champion Among Names To Become Free Agents After Draft

Update: WWE revealed some additional draft picks over the night. They announced that Erik of the Viking Raiders has been picked up...
Read more
Wrestling News

Christian Talks If CM Punk Took WWE Backstage ‘Seriously’

Former WWE/TNA Superstar and multiple time World Champion Christian recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. Christian appeared on the show to discuss...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

Steve Cutler On The Status Of The Forgotten Sons

Forgotten Sons member Steve Cutler has addressed the current status of the SmackDown faction during a recent appearance on the Borne the...
Read more
AEW

Cody Rhodes Believes ‘Authenticity’ Helps Elevate AEW

Current AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes has stressed how AEW's "authenticity" helps elevate it from other promotions. Cody shared...
Read more
Wrestling News

Aleister Black Praises Roman Reigns, Shares Interest In Feud

Recently drafted SmackDown Superstar Aleister Black has praised the blue brand's Universal Champion Roman Reigns. According to Black, Reigns is currently delivering...
Read more
WWE

Backstage News On The Plans For Andrade And Mickie James After Drafts

Several talents were left undrafted after the 2020 Draft concluded with this week's episode of Raw and after WWE announced some more...
Read more
NJPW

Live Results: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Day 16

New Japan Pro-Wrestling thirtieth annual G1 Climax tournament has arrived! Watch on NJPW World with a paid subscription. Only...
Read more
WWE

Finn Balor Provides More Details About His Surgery

Finn Balor had recently posted a photo on Twitter confirming a successful surgery for his broken jaw which he suffered during his...
Read more
WWE

WWE RAW Viewership Increases For Draft Night Two (10/12)

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 1.855 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was up from...
Read more
AEW

Cody Talks About AEW Possibly Working With Other Promotions

This Wednesday night, All Elite Wrestling celebrates the 1-year anniversary of AEW Dynamite. TNT Champion Cody spoke with USA Today to discuss...
Read more
Wrestling News

Alberto Del Rio’s Trial Date Set

Alberto Del Rio is set to go to trial early next year on charges of aggravated kidnapping and sexual assault. He was...
Read more
AEW

Cody Promises To “Talk Less” During 2nd Year Of Dynamite

AEW Dynamite is 1-year old. One thing Cody Rhodes promises will be different about the 2nd year of Dynamite is that he's...
Read more
AEW

‘The Multiverse of Matt Hardy’ Web Series Premieres

Matt Hardy has launched a new web series. The first episode of "The Multiverse of Matt Hardy" released on his official YouTube...
Read more
Impact

Joey Ryan Suing Impact Wrestling For $10 Million

Joey Ryan was part of a short-lived faction called "Cancel Culture" in Impact Wrestling. Not long after the faction started, Ryan was...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC