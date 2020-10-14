Aleister Black Praises Roman Reigns, Shares Interest In Feud

Recently drafted SmackDown Superstar Aleister Black has praised the blue brand’s Universal Champion Roman Reigns. According to Black, Reigns is currently delivering the “best work he’s ever done.”

Speaking with Sports Illustrated, Black noted how the partnership between Reigns and Paul Heyman has been presented in “super organic” way since the two began working together. Black stressed how The Tribal Chief gimmick is so natural to Reigns, he doesn’t believe he’s even playing a character.

“For Roman, I feel like this is the best work he’s ever done. Roman is in that super rare spot where he is so comfortable in the role that his confidence is Level 1000,” Black explained. “Everything is presented in a way that is super organic, it makes you think he’s not even playing a character. To be honest, I don’t think he is playing a character. I think this is playing to every strength of Roman Reigns, of which there are a lot.”

Now that Black is also on the blue brand with a new theme and attitude, he confessed he would love to feud with Reigns in the future. It’s something he’s apparently already spoken to Heyman about.

“I’d love to be entangled with Roman and Paul, and I’ve spoken with Paul [Heyman] about this before. There are a lot of things that move the different pieces on that chessboard, getting me to checkmates, and that’s one of them.”

Aleister Black was recently moved to SmackDown following the WWE Draft.