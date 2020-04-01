Aleister Black Shares His Motivation Heading Into WrestleMania 36

Aleister Black has revealed his personal motivation heading into his WrestleMania 36 matchup against Bobby Lashley. Following his quick victory this week over Jason Cade on Monday Night RAW, Black was interviewed backstage in a WWE.com Exclusive.

“See, I expected you to give me a question along the lines of ‘Why?’ There seems to be no rhyme or reason for Aleister Black and Bobby Lashley to collide because the world teaches us that sometimes there is no reason or rhyme for conflict,” Black said.

“But if we push beyond the surface of Mr. Lashley, we see a powerful individual. Someone who I’ve witnessed and seen decimate people in mere seconds. As have I. So, in the natural order things, would it not make sense for us to find out who decimates who the quickest?”

Aleister Black Vs Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley has not been present on RAW as he has been quarantined following a trip to South Africa. He was in the country to do promotional work for a tour WWE had planned. The tour was set to take place between April 29 to May 2. It has since been rescheduled to September due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Lashley was due to be a part of the March 16 episode of RAW to begin building a storyline with Aleister Black. The quarantine, however, ensured that it wasn’t possible. Despite this setback, the two will seemingly still have their matchup. WrestleMania 36 has already been pre-recorded and will air this weekend on April 4 and April 5.

