Saturday, October 10, 2020

Aleister Black Talks Whether He Wants To Be Managed By Zelina Vega

Aleister Black has spoken

By Andrew Ravens
Aleister Black Zelina Vega
Aleister Black spoke with Sportskeeda about a wide range of topics. 

During the chat, he was asked if he ever sees his real-life wife, Zelina Vega, manage him in WWE. 

“I personally think that it makes no sense to put me and her together because Aleister Black and Zelina Vega don’t have anything in common,” Black said. “Tom and Thea, who are married, have everything in common, but the characters have literally no alignment with each other. So am I saying never, never, never, never? No, but right now it’s zero to none. There’s nothing that’s going to happen that is going to put myself and Zelina Vega together.”

Black stated that he thinks WWE has wanted to focus on her in-ring work for a very long time and he thinks that’s right as she has proven to be a good manager and holds her on the microphone.

He stated that even when she was a manager, she would do some spots in the ring.

He said that Zelina has a few more matches than some of the people that were established Superstars on the brand before she made the transition. He added that she wants to focus on being an in-ring competitor.

The two stars have crossed paths in the past both NXT and on the main roster. Time will tell whether they will work together in the future. 

