Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Aleister Black Written Off WWE TV?, Seth Rollins Shows Welts From Attack

By Scott Lazara
Aleister Black and Murphy
Aleister Black and Murphy

WWE may have temporarily written Aleister Black out of the storylines this week.

Monday’s RAW featured an angle where Murphy put Black’s eye into the corner of the ring steps, as Seth Rollins did with Rey Mysterio weeks before. Black came into this week’s RAW wearing a cast on his arm from the Monday before, which saw Rollins deliver a Stomp to the arm on the outside of the ring.

The original creative plans were for Rollins and Murphy to take Black out of action with an injury angle, according to Wrestling Observer Radio.

It was not clear if this was the angle to put Black on the shelf, or how long they plan for him to be away. It’s interesting that they would put another wrestler out of action given the lack of depth on the roster right now.

The RAW ringside angle with Black, Rollins and Murphy also featured Dominik Mysterio. Mysterio had taken a double team beatdown when Black came to make the save. The angle ended with Dominik snapping with a kendo stick, attacking Rollins and Murphy until they retreated to the back.

Rollins took to Twitter after the show and revealed the welts on his back from the kendo stick. He gave props to some of his fellow RAW Superstars for a “helluva show,” but added that the one bad part was “that stubborn Mysterio kid.”

“Randy at his best. Sasha-Asuka title fight. Drew/Zigman pulling out all the stops. Lashley/Ali. Murphy with the W. #WWERaw with a helluva show. The only hiccup was that stubborn Mysterio kid. #thegreatergood,” Rollins wrote.

You can see his full tweet with photo below:

SourceWrestling Observer Radio

