Alex Reynolds Update After Being Knocked Out On Dynamite

Alex Reynolds was rendered unconscious last night during the Dynamite main event. He was hit with a leg-drop/splash combo off the top-rope by Private Party during the match that knocked him out.

According to comments made on Wrestling Observer Radio, however, Reynolds was feeling fine after the match.

“He left on his own and the word from after the show was that he was feeling great afterwards, whatever that means,” Bryan Alvarez said. “I don’t know how you feel great after that.”

Alvarez would continue to mention that those involved in the match didn’t notice that Reynolds was injured.

“When you see it, it’s inconceivable, but if you watch everybody else in the match, like nobody notices.”

Fans on Twitter noted that Cody came out to check on him after the show went off the air:

Reynolds and his longtime partner, John Silver, were wrestling with a chance to face the tag-team champions at Full Gear. The Young Bucks won the match and will take on the champions at the PPV.

Silver and Reynolds are often featured on episodes of Being the Elite as well. They are the recruitment specialists for the Dark Order. The duo has teamed together since 2011 and are former PWG and CZW tag-team champions.